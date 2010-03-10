Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Takes Charge in 14-4 Win

The Chargers dominate Righetti and improve to 3-2

Wind and windier…

Patience and focus determined the outcome of many of the sets Tuesday for the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team, in a 14-4 win over Righetti High School.

In spite of the windswept balls, Sean Handley led the Chargers in singles by sweeping his sets. Austin Cano and Stephen Long added three more sets.

In doubles, the Chargers formed some new partnerships and won eight of nine sets.

Both teams enjoyed good sportsmanship and points. Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos improves to 3-2 and travels to Westlake on Thursday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Robert Laskin 0-1

Austin Cano 2-0

Sean Handley 3-0

Stephen Long 1-1

Yohan Chappaz 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Mitch Hanson/Malcolm Sutton 3-0

Sean Simpson/Andy Silverstein 2-0

Richard Cheng/Eric Zmolek 2-0

Peter Shao/Kyle Davis 1-0

Jack Kessel/Eric Zmolek 0-1

Righetti Singles

Vince Rodriguz 1-2

Ben Payne 1-2

Will Veroski 1-2

Righetti Doubles

Alex McKinny/Cameron Galzewski 1-2

Patrick Sims/Chris Feliz 0-3

Robert Parisi/Yu Song Noh 0-1

Jason Reinwald/Robert Parisi 0-2

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.