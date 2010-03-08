Chamber Roundtable Taps Goleta Water District

McInnes will talk about the challenges posed by these issues and how the district is addressing them.

California’s state water crisis and a growing demand from a potential expansion at UCSB may result in restrictions on agriculture and development in Goleta, as well as increased cost of water delivery for everyone in the area.

John McInnes, general manager of the Goleta Water District , will be the featured speaker at the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Issue and Policy Roundtable from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at Elephant Bar , 521 Firestone Road in Goleta.

