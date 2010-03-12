Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 9:51 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

It’s Time to Spring Forward with Daylight-Saving Time

Set your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | March 12, 2010 | 8:50 p.m.

Two weeks ago, Chile’s magnitude-8.8 earthquake was so powerful that scientists concluded it actually shortened the length of a day on Earth by 1.26 milliseconds. On Sunday, we’ll lose another hour as daylight-saving time begins.

Of course, it’s really just sleep we’re losing when clocks “spring forward” one hour beginning at 2 a.m. Sunday. For the next eight months, we’ll have that extra hour of daylight in the evenings — until the nation returns to Standard Time on Nov. 7.

The daylight-saving switch was moved up to the second Sunday in March three years ago, when the Energy Policy Act of 2005 was enacted. The switch was made to save more energy, although there is conflicting data about that. A 2007 study by the California Energy Commission found no significant change in the amount of energy use because of the additional daylight.

While you’re changing your clocks this weekend, though, it’s a good idea to check your smoke- and carbon-monoxide detector batteries, as well as other infrequent but recommended tasks, such as resetting your thermostat.

The earthquake that struck Chile on Feb. 27 packed such a punch that NASA concluded it likely shifted an Earth axis and shortened the length of a day.

According to new computer-model calculations by geophysicist Richard Gross of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Cañada, the quake caused the Earth’s rotation to accelerate and permanently shortened an Earth day by 1.26 millionths of a second. Gross also estimated that the temblor shifted Earth’s figure axis by about 3 inches. The figure axis is one around which Earth’s mass is balanced and it is that shift that may have shortened the day.

The quake, which killed more than 400 people, was the fifth strongest ever recorded, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake triggered a tsunami tide that was observed as far away as Santa Barbara.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 