Junior League of Santa Barbara Invites Kids in the Kitchen

'Spring into Health Day' to transform Franklin School into fun-filled fair teaching healthy lifestyle choices

By Kielle Horton | March 14, 2010 | 4:36 a.m.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is hosting its second annual Kids in the Kitchen event, “Spring Into Health Day,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Franklin School, 1111 E. Mason St.

The health fair-type festivities include wholesome food, active games, fun exercise and booths from community organizations. The event will offer health education to families who may not be aware of the healthy lifestyle options available in Santa Barbara. Laurel Lyle, executive chef of Peabody Charter School, will be preparing a healthy lunch for those who attend.

Childhood obesity is an increasing problem in the United States and it is affecting millions of youth. First lady Michelle Obama recently launched an initiative fighting child obesity. With “Spring into Health Day, JLSB is partnering with like-minded community organizations and experts working to prevent childhood obesity.

“I am excited to support the Junior League’s newest members in their Kids in the Kitchen event,” said Jennifer Guess, JLSB president. “Supporting the children in our community with a fun-filled healthy event like ‘Spring into Health Day’ is important in teaching them healthy lifestyle choices, and a way to combat childhood obesity in Santa Barbara.”

This year’s Kids in the Kitchen partners include American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Everybody Dance Now, First 5 California, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, chef Laurel Lyle of Peabody Charter School, Network for a Healthy California-Champions for Change, Orfalea Foundations’ s’Cool Food, Partnership for Fit Youth, chef Eric Pomert of Little Spoons Café, Sansum Diabetes Research Institute, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, Santa Barbara School District, Santa Barbara Family YMCA and Ventura County Public Health Department.

The nonprofit Junior League of Santa Barbara is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

For more information about the Junior League of Santa Barbara’s Second Annual Kids in the Kitchen fair, contact Kielle Horton at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.989.2374.

— Kielle Horton is a member of Junior League of Santa Barbara.

