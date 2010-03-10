Margo Kline: UCSB Professors Launch ‘Bach Project’

Helen Callus and Derek Katz perform the first of three spring concerts

UCSB professors Helen Callus and Derek Katz launched their “Bach Project” at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara on Sunday with an illuminating concert followed by a question-and-answer session.

The concert was the first of three scheduled for this spring.

The critically acclaimed Callus performed two contrasting viola suites by J.S. Bach, No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007 and No. 2 in D Minor.

She demonstrated true virtuosity, pairing the playful No. 1 against the more somber No. 2. Bach wrote all six viola suites in a burst of creativity in 1720-21, while serving as Kapellmeister at the German principality of Anhalt-Cöthen.

Born in Britain, Callus enjoys a world-spanning concert career, in addition to teaching at UCSB. She also presents master classes and residencies at such prime music institutions as Indiana University, the Cleveland Institute, the New England Conservatory, the Rice School of Music, the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music and the University of Michigan.

Her grasp of the Suite No. 1 was — as to be expected — consummate. The piece begins with a lively Prelude, moving through the dance forms so beloved in Bach’s time — Allemande, Courante, Sarabande, Minuets I and II and the rousing Gigue in conclusion. Her technical dexterity was especially notable in the Courante, a French form that translates as “running.” This music was truly spring-like, lighthearted and vivacious.

If the Suite No. 1 was in a happy voice, the Suite No. 2 conveyed a far more serious mood. Using the same dance forms, Bach’s emotions in this piece are dark, building to a climactic gigue that is almost frantic in nature.

Callus, wearing a flowery blue and white spring dress, easily demonstrated her command of the music’s varying moods. After playing, she took a chair on stage next to Katz, an assistant professor of music history. He is also an enthusiastic amateur violist and chamber musician.

The two answered questions from the audience, exploring some of the music’s more esoteric aspects. The gathering broke up in time for the performers and the audience to catch the last of a brilliant sunny day.

The remaining two concerts of the Bach Project will be April 11 and May 30 at the Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara St. Admission is free.

— Margo Kline covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.