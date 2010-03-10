Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 10:36 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

My Sweet Pineapple Adds New Flavor to Children’s Boutique

Store celebrates grand opening for stylish new and 'gently loved' kids clothes

By Sarah Anticouni | March 10, 2010 | 5:24 p.m.

My Sweet Pineapple, a new and gently loved childrenʼs clothing boutique, is proud to announce its grand opening, providing Santa Barbara parents access to stylish and unique clothing at reasonable prices. Located at 3905 State St., at the corner of State and La Cumbre Road, My Sweet Pineapple features high-quality fashions for boys and girls of all ages.

“Parents these days are always looking to get the most value from their hard-earned dollar and My Sweet Pineapple gives parents access to stylish, name-brand fashions at very reasonably prices,” said Sarah Anticouni, owner of My Sweet Pineapple.

“We encourage parents to reuse and recycle their childrenʼs clothing, and My Sweet Pineapple wants to make it fun and affordable.”

With new items arriving daily, each visit to My Sweet Pineapple is unique and offers new treasures waiting to be discovered. A sampling of available brands include 7 For All Mankind, Baby Lulu, Billabong, Gap Kids, Gymboree, Hello Kitty, Janie and Jack, Juicy Couture, Junk Food, Lilly Pulitzer, Limited Too, Mini Boden, Naartjie, Ralph Lauren, Roxy, True Religion and many more.

My Sweet Pineapple features a tropical decor complete with tiki torches and a thatch roof tiki hut. The store is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday by appointment.

Click here for more information on My Sweet Pineapple or to sign up for the store’s free e-letter, or call 805.881.3399.

— Sarah Anticouni owns My Sweet Pineapple.

 
