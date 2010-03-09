Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 10:58 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Soccer Club’s U10 Girls Make It to State Cup Finals

The team bounces back from a 0-5 loss to give up only three points in a six-game run

By Alan Jones | March 9, 2010 | 5:29 p.m.

Despite its inauspicious start, losing 0-5 in game one of pool play, the Santa Barbara Soccer Club’s Under-10 girls’ team rallied, playing better with every game to almost run the table in CalSouth’s State Cup Governor’s Tournament.

Winning their next six games in a row, the team progressed from pool play through four elimination rounds to the tournament final game, played Saturday at the Lancaster National Soccer Complex.

Playing South Bay Force to a 0-0 tie in regulation time, SBSC’s long run was halted by a heart-breaking South Bay Force goal in the last minute of overtime.

Anchored by solid goal-keeping from Leila Riveroll and Sierra Palladino and by substantial defensive play by Sienna Wagner, the team gave up only three goals in its six-game run.

Propelled offensively by Cate Clancy, Zoe Isse and Allie Jones, the team scored 15 goals in the tourney run.

The team, completed by Kelly Bickett, Carolina Capua, Addie Geritz-Furrer, Thea Nueshel, Megan Seabury and Caylin Zimmerman, is coached by Marco Medina. Next up for the team is SBSC’s home Spring Cup tournament March 20-21.

The GU10 team is looking to add players. Interested players should contact Medina at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or Billy Gallagher at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Alan Jones is team manager for the Santa Barbara Soccer Club’s Under-10 and U-14 girls’ teams.

