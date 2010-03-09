Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 11:00 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

UCSB/Cal Poly Director Named CLU’s Dean of Education

George Petersen will bring a wealth of teaching and administrative experience to the university

By Karin Grennan | March 9, 2010 | 3:16 p.m.

George Petersen has been named the new dean of the School of Education at California Lutheran University.

Petersen is currently co-director of the UCSB/Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo Joint Doctoral Program in Educational Leadership. His former positions include chair of the Department of Graduate Studies in the School of Education at Cal Poly and associate director of the University Council for Educational Administration, a national research and policy organization.

Petersen also has served in leadership and on the faculty at the University of Missouri-Columbia, the University of Evansville in Indiana and Missouri State University. He has extensive experience in program and curriculum development, having designed and taught courses at the undergraduate, master’s and doctoral levels. He also has written two books and numerous articles on educational leadership.

Petersen began his career as a social studies teacher, and the American Association of School Administrators named him one of 100 Outstanding First Year Teachers. He taught at Saint Bonaventure High School in Ventura, Bishop Garcia Diego High School in Santa Barbara and San Benito High School in Hollister.

His many honors include the national 2004 UCEA Distinguished Service Award, the 2008 Association of California School Administrators Region 13 Education Professor of the Year and 2008 UCSB Distinguished Alumni Award.

“Dr. Petersen brings an impressive combination of experience in teaching, research, program development and administration to CLU,” said Leanne Neilson, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “His scholarship in the leadership of superintendents and school boards will benefit students and enhance our partnerships with school districts.”

Petersen has a doctorate and master’s degree in educational policy, organizations and leadership studies and a bachelor’s degree in cultural anthropology from UCSB.

He will begin his new position July 1. He will replace Carol Bartell, who is retiring.

“CLU has a well-deserved reputation for excellence and innovation, and I look forward to being a part of this tradition as the new dean of the School of Education,” Petersen said.

— Karin Grennan is the media relations manager for California Lutheran University.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 