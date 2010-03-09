Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 10:57 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Receives Bicycle Friendly Business Gold Award

The university will be among 51 honorees to be announced at Wednesday's National Bike Summit

By UCSB | March 9, 2010 | 5:46 p.m.

The League of American Bicyclists has named UCSB a Bicycle Friendly Business Gold Award winner.

UCSB will be among 51 new Bicycle Friendly Businesses announced at the 10th National Bike Summit in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the League of American Bicyclists, UCSB serves as an example for best practices and innovations in bicycle friendliness at the workplace. UCSB promotes bicycling as a viable form of transportation and gives its employees choices and options that make biking to work easy and fun, the statement said.

James Wagner, program manager for transportation alternatives at UCSB, said the award is focused on employee behavior and the incentives offered to those who commute by bicycle.

“I am thrilled to learn that UCSB has been selected for the 2010 Bicycle Friendly Business Gold Award,” Wagner said. “Nationally, UCSB leads the way in terms of percentage of the campus community that commutes by bicycle.”

He said 49 percent (10,215) of UCSB’s students commute by bicycle, as well as 9 percent (420) of the faculty and staff. UCSB also features seven miles of Class I bicycle paths, more than 10,000 secure bicycle parking spaces in bicycle racks, 40 secure bicycle lockers, six bicycle roundabouts and free showers for bicycle commuters.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 