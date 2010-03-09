UCSB Receives Bicycle Friendly Business Gold Award

The university will be among 51 honorees to be announced at Wednesday's National Bike Summit

The League of American Bicyclists has named UCSB a Bicycle Friendly Business Gold Award winner.

UCSB will be among 51 new Bicycle Friendly Businesses announced at the 10th National Bike Summit in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the League of American Bicyclists, UCSB serves as an example for best practices and innovations in bicycle friendliness at the workplace. UCSB promotes bicycling as a viable form of transportation and gives its employees choices and options that make biking to work easy and fun, the statement said.

James Wagner, program manager for transportation alternatives at UCSB, said the award is focused on employee behavior and the incentives offered to those who commute by bicycle.

“I am thrilled to learn that UCSB has been selected for the 2010 Bicycle Friendly Business Gold Award,” Wagner said. “Nationally, UCSB leads the way in terms of percentage of the campus community that commutes by bicycle.”

He said 49 percent (10,215) of UCSB’s students commute by bicycle, as well as 9 percent (420) of the faculty and staff. UCSB also features seven miles of Class I bicycle paths, more than 10,000 secure bicycle parking spaces in bicycle racks, 40 secure bicycle lockers, six bicycle roundabouts and free showers for bicycle commuters.