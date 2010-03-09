Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 11:01 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Needs Volunteers for Santa Ynez Valley

Training is scheduled for March 26-27

By Jennifer Goddard | March 9, 2010 | 2:57 p.m.

Volunteers are needed for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s home-health and hospice patients in the Santa Ynez Valley.

“Our volunteers are the heart of hospice,” CEO Lynda Tanner said. “Without them we wouldn’t be able to reach as many lives as we do. Volunteers are asked to give two to four hours a week.”

A medical background is not necessary. Volunteers help by being a compassionate and caring listener, a calming and kind influence, and providing a break or respite for family caregivers. Running errands, reading and taking patients on short walks are other examples of the invaluable help VNHC volunteers provide.

Training is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 26-27 at 436 First St., Suite 202, in Solvang.

For more information, call Linda Martin at 805.693.5555, or click here to learn more about VNHC’s volunteer program.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.

