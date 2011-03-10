Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 9:47 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Stay Competitive in 8-10 Loss

Doubles teams give Dos Pueblos their best shot at Arroyo Grande

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | March 10, 2011 | 12:25 a.m.

We three coaches are immensely proud of our players. On Wednesday, the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team played their second match against the Arroyo Grande Eagles, this time at Dos Pueblos.

The Chargers lost 8-10, bringing their record to 2-2.

In spite of missing four starters — three to a robotics competition and one to the flu — the Chargers stayed competitive, focused and energized throughout the nearly three-hour match. Again, we had two tight rounds and went into the third, tied at six sets each. (It seems that being tied after the second round is a norm for us, as this has occurred in our four matches.)

Our doubles teams counterbalanced our singles’ losses, and we took only two sets in singles. As most of our missing starters involved doubles teams, we had to regroup and form two new partnerships. Our freshmen team of Alex Yang and Mason Casady definitely impressed us with their “fearless” tennis. Even after two matches against the Eagles, our doubles team could not take down the experienced “giants” Evan Lange and Danny Williams. But Yang and Casady did, defeating them 6-2.

Their other wins were equally as impressive at 6-3 and 6-1. Our other solid teams of Jake Roberts and Caleb Franzen, and Ziyad Marcus and Greg Steigerwald added three more winning sets.

The score from both matches was the same. That tells us how deep and talented our team is.

Way to go, Chargers! We host Ventura in our first Channel League match on March 17.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Sean Handley 1-2
Matt Long 0-2
Richard Cheng 1-2
David Chan 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 2-1
Alex Yang/Mason Casady 3-0
Ziyad Marcus/Greg Steigerwald 1-2

Arroyo Grande Singles

Eli Whittle 3-0
Sean Hollister 3-0
Sage Lysobey 1-2

Arroyo Grande Doubles

Evan Lange/David Williams 2-1
Jason Dong/Jordan Hayashi 1-2
Kenji McKinstry/Tyler Beers 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 