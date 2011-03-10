Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Stay Competitive in 8-10 Loss

We three coaches are immensely proud of our players. On Wednesday, the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team played their second match against the Arroyo Grande Eagles, this time at Dos Pueblos.

The Chargers lost 8-10, bringing their record to 2-2.

In spite of missing four starters — three to a robotics competition and one to the flu — the Chargers stayed competitive, focused and energized throughout the nearly three-hour match. Again, we had two tight rounds and went into the third, tied at six sets each. (It seems that being tied after the second round is a norm for us, as this has occurred in our four matches.)

Our doubles teams counterbalanced our singles’ losses, and we took only two sets in singles. As most of our missing starters involved doubles teams, we had to regroup and form two new partnerships. Our freshmen team of Alex Yang and Mason Casady definitely impressed us with their “fearless” tennis. Even after two matches against the Eagles, our doubles team could not take down the experienced “giants” Evan Lange and Danny Williams. But Yang and Casady did, defeating them 6-2.

Their other wins were equally as impressive at 6-3 and 6-1. Our other solid teams of Jake Roberts and Caleb Franzen, and Ziyad Marcus and Greg Steigerwald added three more winning sets.

The score from both matches was the same. That tells us how deep and talented our team is.

Way to go, Chargers! We host Ventura in our first Channel League match on March 17.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Sean Handley 1-2

Matt Long 0-2

Richard Cheng 1-2

David Chan 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 2-1

Alex Yang/Mason Casady 3-0

Ziyad Marcus/Greg Steigerwald 1-2

Arroyo Grande Singles

Eli Whittle 3-0

Sean Hollister 3-0

Sage Lysobey 1-2

Arroyo Grande Doubles

Evan Lange/David Williams 2-1

Jason Dong/Jordan Hayashi 1-2

Kenji McKinstry/Tyler Beers 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.