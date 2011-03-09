Business First Bank Promotes Liz Heitmann to Vice President

She brings more than 25 years of experience in real estate finance

Business First Bank, a division of Heritage Oaks Bank, has promoted Liz Heitmann to vice president.

Heitmann has worked in real estate finance since 1985. With extensive training in processing and underwriting, she is particularly well-qualified to handle even the most complex loan scenarios.

Her background includes not only residential lending, but also land, construction, multifamily and commercial loans.

“Liz is an example of what hard work and dedication can accomplish,” says Fred Bond, Mortgage Division manager and senior vice president of Heritage Oaks Bank. “Liz was our top producer for 2010 and has distinguished herself not only with her production numbers, but also with excellent quality of work and an attention to customer service that is the cornerstone of her reputation.”

Heitmann received a bachelor’s degree from UCSB in 1984 and is actively involved in the Santa Barbara community. Her affiliations and volunteer activities include the following:

» Leading Lenders — founder, member

» Santa Barbara Association of Realtors — affiliate member, volunteer

» Santa Barbara Museum of Art — Women’s Board member

» Coastal Housing Partnership — member

» American Society of Women Accountants — associate member

» Junior League of Santa Barbara — past member/chairwoman of DVERT Committee

» Foodbank of Santa Barbara County — volunteer

— Mitch Massey is a senior vice president for Business First Bank.