Four Found Guilty in 2007 Murder of Westside Teen Lorenzo Carachure

DA Dudley says verdict sends message that people will be 'held accountable'

A verdict was reached Monday convicting four Eastside gang members in the 2007 murder of a 16-year-old male from a Westside neighborhood.

Lorenzo Carachure was stabbed to death at the 700 block of San Pascual.

Defendants Ruben Mize, Ricardo Nava, Bryan Medinilla and Raul Diaz were convicted of street terrorism last July, but the jury couldn’t reach a consensus on the murder charges.

Mize and Medinilla were convicted of first-degree murder and face 26 years to life in prison. Diaz and Nava were convicted of second-degree murder and face 15 years to life.

“The office was extremely happy with the verdict,” District Attorney Joyce Dudley told Noozhawk.

All four men were found guilty of gang enhancement, and Dudley said the verdict sends a powerful message.

“It sends the message that people are going to be held accountable,” she said. “People want our office to take gang crimes seriously, to be proactive, to intervene and to vigorously prosecute.”

