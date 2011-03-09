LGBT Community Law Discussion Set for March 19

James Gilliam of the ACLU of Southern California will speak and answer questions on a range of topics

Attorney James Gilliam, deputy executive director of the ACLU of Southern California, will talk and answer questions during an LGBT Community Law Discussion at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19 in the meeting hall at Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 820 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

The event will be presented by the Humanist Society of Santa Barbara and the Pacific Pride Foundation of Santa Barbara County.

Gilliam will talk about how laws such as California Proposition 8, “don’t ask, don’t tell” and the federal Defense of Marriage Act don’t just affect lesbian women, gay men, bisexual and transgender people, but have profound effects on the lives of their straight friends and families, too.

Topics may include:

» Marriage, civil unions, domestic partnerships, and the intrusion of governments into personal decisions about how people may live and love.

» Inheritance, adoption of children.

» Medical directives, hospital visitation, health insurance.

» Discrimination at work, hate crimes.

» Military service in defense of our nation.

Doors will open at 2:30 p.m., with the meeting beginning at 3 p.m. Admission is free, although an optional $2 donation will be appreciated.

For more information, click here or call 805.689.2716.

— Andrew Hankin represents the Humanist Society of Santa Barbara.