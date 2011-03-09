Man Who Died in Jump from Clock Tower at Courthouse Identified

Family member tells Santa Barbara police that Danny Lee McLaughlin was depressed over being unemployed and other financial and personal issues

Santa Barbara police on Wednesday identified the man who died after jumping from the Clock Tower of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse on Tuesday as 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident Danny Lee McLaughlin.

Lt. Paul McCaffrey said a family member told the sheriff’s coroner that McLaughlin was depressed because of unemployment, financial issues and personal matters. The family member reportedly had no idea that McLaughlin had contemplated committing suicide.

He jumped about 1 p.m. Tuesday and landed on the grass adjacent to the entrance walkway on the Anacapa Street side of the courthouse.

McCaffrey said several tourists were on the observation deck of the tower and saw McLaughlin climb over the railing and stand on a narrow edge. They notified courthouse sheriff’s deputies, who cleared the area. He jumped before deputies could make contact, and a deputy who was urging people to move back was only several feet away from where the man fell.

Deputies and emergency medical personnel attempted lifesaving treatment, but McLaughlin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Click here for free suicide prevention resources that are available 24 hours a day.

