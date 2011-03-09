Paraglider Gets Stuck in Tree Near Parma Park
Santa Barbara City Fire crews respond to assist the man to the ground
By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | March 9, 2011 | 11:36 p.m.
A paraglider came up short in attempting to land at Parma Park in Santa Barbara and ended up stuck 35 feet off the ground in a palm tree in the 800 block of Mountain Drive.
Capt. Gary Pitney said the man was uninjured, but crews with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to the scene about 12:13 p.m. to help him to the ground.
An aerial ladder was used to access the tree.
— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
