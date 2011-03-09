Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 9:56 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos Singers to Belt Out Broadway Hits in Musical Marathon

Students will attempt to perform 150 songs in eight hours during Friday's fundraiser

By Aaron Solis for San Marcos High School | March 9, 2011 | 4:46 p.m.

This Friday, March 11, the Vocal Department at San Marcos High School, under the direction of Carolyn Teraoka-Brady, will give voice to their full repertoire of Broadway music in the second annual Broadway Musical Marathon.

The free event will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the San Marcos High School auditorium and will feature the vocal talent of more than 100 San Marcos students as they attempt to perform 150 songs in eight hours.

At the first marathon last year, 116 songs were performed, and this year’s songs will be performed from a variety of Broadway musicals, including Rent, Mamma Mia!, South Pacific, Oklahoma!, Les Miserables, The Lion King and much more.

“The Musical Marathon is a fantastic way to demonstrate to the Santa Barbara community of the musical prowess of our San Marcos Vocal Department,” said senior and Madrigals president Jake Elliott. “I’m thrilled that we have this opportunity to show the great talent we have at this school.”

Although the Broadway musical marathon is a free event to attend, pledges per song completed or donations will be accepted to help fund the Vocal Department’s travel to various competitions this spring, including the Southern California Vocal Association Festivals, the Heritage Festival in San Diego and the Heritage Festival of Gold in New York City.

For more information, call the San Marcos Vocal Department at 805.967.4581 x357.

— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.

