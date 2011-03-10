Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 9:45 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Sansum Clinic Opens Expanded Endocrinology Department

Relocation gives the department 33 percent more space to serve patients

By Jill Fonte for Sansum Clinic | March 10, 2011 | 1:24 a.m.

Sansum Clinic has announced the opening of its new Endocrinology Department at 215 Pesetas Lane in Santa Barbara.

The clinic embarked on a $750,000 campaign in September 2009 to relocate and expand the department, in response to a trend showing that millions of new Americans are at risk for diabetes.

Building on a $50,000 gift from Jerry and Geri Bidwell to start the campaign, Oracle Corp. chairman Jeff Henley and his wife, Judy, contributed $600,000 to the project. In addition to the Bidwell and Henley gifts, Geoffrey Claflin Rusack and Alison Wrigley Rusack, as well as two Sansum Clinic board members, joined the effort.

“We always do our best to plan for the future health-care needs of the community,” said Dr. Kurt Ransohoff, CEO, president and medical director. “We are so thankful to our donors whose generous support contributes to our ongoing investment in the latest equipment, technology and upgrades that allow us to deliver the level of health care all of our patients deserve.”

Sansum Clinic is the largest diabetes center between Los Angeles and the Bay Area and the most comprehensive treatment center for people with other complex endocrine problems. Last year, the specialists in its Endocrinology Department treated more than 2,000 of the most complicated diabetes patients (totaling 7,630 visits), and its five certified diabetes educators offered individual and group support programs to more than 800 people.

The move to the third floor provides the department 33 percent more space, including two classrooms, 12 exam rooms, two nursing stations and a procedure room. This project will have a long-term impact for Sansum Clinic’s endocrinology patients and ensure continuity of care and the highest standard of medical services.

— Jill Fonte is marketing director for Sansum Clinic.

