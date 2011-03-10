Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 9:46 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Census: Santa Barbara County Population Up 6.1%

Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Solvang all lose residents, according to newest data

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 10, 2011 | 1:15 a.m.

California’s population increased 10 percent from 2000 to 2010, with the biggest increases from larger Asian and Latino populations, according to newly released 2010 census data. With 37.25 million people, the state kept its same number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

California ranks 13th in density with 239.1 people per square mile, compared with the national average of 87.4. The District of Columbia is No. 1 with 9,856.5 people per square mile.

Santa Barbara County boasts 423,895 people, and its population increased 6.1 percent, with Santa Maria jumping up 28.6 percent to nearly 100,000 people. Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Solvang all had negative population change, losing 8.1 percent, 1.3 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Changing populations, losing or gaining representatives in the House and redistricting could have major impacts on elections in the future.

A Los Angeles Times interactive map shows how close new districts are to the ideal 702,905 population.

The 23rd Congressional District, represented by Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, is 7,500 people below the mark with a race/ethnicity breakdown of 49.5 percent Latino, 41.1 percent white, 5.4 percent Asian, 1.6 percent black and 2.4 percent other in 2010. Those ratios have fluctuated since 2000, with a 29.1 percent increase in the Latino population and a 17.6 percent increase in the Asian population, following statewide trends.

Next door, Rep. Elton Gallegly’s 24th Congressional District posts 21,283 people, below the mark, and the race/ethnicity ratios are 60.3 percent white, 28.8 percent Latino, 6.3 percent Asian, 1.5 percent black and 3.1 percent other.

That district also has seen large increases in the Asian population — 45.9 percent — and Latino population — 37.6 percent — and decreases in the black and white populations, as has the 23rd District.

More specific information will be made available throughout March and April.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

