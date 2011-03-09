The Towbes Group Raises Nearly $20,000 for Local Food Banks

“Give Where You Live,” a unique private/public fundraising program created by Santa Barabra-based real estate firm The Towbes Group, raised $19,675 to support local food banks this past year.

That amount translates into $137,725 of purchasing power because food banks purchase groceries at a discount, allowing the food providers to buy $7 of food for every dollar donated, according to James Carrillo, portfolio director of residential properties for The Towbes Group.

“‘Give Where You Live’ embodies The Towbes Group’s core values of community and sustainability,” Carrillo said. “We believe this program is all the more important at a time when corporations and foundations have not been able to contribute as much to community services like food banks as in prior years.”

Under the “Give Where You Live” program, designed and implemented by The Towbes Group residential leasing staff, the company donates $25 to a local food bank for every move-in at one of the 14 multihousing complexes (representing 2,190 rental units) the company owns in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. The Towbes Group’s program benefits the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Food Share of Ventura County and the Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara.

“We’re very pleased with the level of support our property managers have been able to generate for families in need,” Carrillo said. “We also want to thank all of our residents. Without their support, these donations would not be possible.”

At the same time, when the need for contributions has spiked, corporate and foundation support for food banks and other charitable organizations has dropped off because of economic pressures.

“It’s difficult in this economy to find major supporters,” said Tom Reed, executive director of Unity Shoppe, an organization that provides household items, toys and clothing as well as food to 25,000 people annually. “I can’t express our appreciation enough to The Towbes Group.”

— Bruce Beck is a publicist.