Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 9:58 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

The Towbes Group Raises Nearly $20,000 for Local Food Banks

'Give Where You Live' program contributes a donation for every move-in at 14 complexes

By Bruce Beck for The Towbes Group | March 9, 2011 | 2:55 p.m.

“Give Where You Live,” a unique private/public fundraising program created by Santa Barabra-based real estate firm The Towbes Group, raised $19,675 to support local food banks this past year.

That amount translates into $137,725 of purchasing power because food banks purchase groceries at a discount, allowing the food providers to buy $7 of food for every dollar donated, according to James Carrillo, portfolio director of residential properties for The Towbes Group.

“‘Give Where You Live’ embodies The Towbes Group’s core values of community and sustainability,” Carrillo said. “We believe this program is all the more important at a time when corporations and foundations have not been able to contribute as much to community services like food banks as in prior years.”

Under the “Give Where You Live” program, designed and implemented by The Towbes Group residential leasing staff, the company donates $25 to a local food bank for every move-in at one of the 14 multihousing complexes (representing 2,190 rental units) the company owns in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. The Towbes Group’s program benefits the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Food Share of Ventura County and the Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara.

“We’re very pleased with the level of support our property managers have been able to generate for families in need,” Carrillo said. “We also want to thank all of our residents. Without their support, these donations would not be possible.”

At the same time, when the need for contributions has spiked, corporate and foundation support for food banks and other charitable organizations has dropped off because of economic pressures.

“It’s difficult in this economy to find major supporters,” said Tom Reed, executive director of Unity Shoppe, an organization that provides household items, toys and clothing as well as food to 25,000 people annually. “I can’t express our appreciation enough to The Towbes Group.”

— Bruce Beck is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 