Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 10:01 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Named Gold-Level Bicycle Friendly University

Only two universities receive the designation in the League of American Bicyclists' inaugural ranking

By UCSB | March 9, 2011 | 1:47 p.m.

UCSB has received a Gold Award in the League of American Bicyclists’ inaugural Bicycle Friendly University program. UCSB was among 20 Bicycle Friendly Universities announced Wednesday at the National Bike Summit in Washington, D.C.

UCSB is one of only two Gold Award-winning universities. A total of 32 Bicycle Friendly University nominees yielded 20 awards, including one Platinum, two Gold, nine Silver and eight Bronze award winners.

“We are very proud of our successful bicycle system and the extraordinary use of that system by our campus community,” said Marc Fisher, UCSB senior associate vice chancellor, administrative services.  “Our commitment to the development, refinement and maintenance of the bicycle infrastructure continues in this time of reduced budgets through the financial contributions of our students, our chancellor, and Campus Design and Facilities. I would like to personally thank all involved with the operation of this exemplary system.”

The League of American Bicyclists praised the campus’ commitment to bicycling as a transportation alternative.

“UCSB is doing wonderful things for students, staff and faculty — and the greater bicycling community,” the league said in a statement.

“I am overjoyed to learn the League of American Bicyclists has given UC Santa Barbara the distinction of the Gold Level Bicycle Friendly University Award,” said James Wagner, program manager for the campus’ Transportation Alternatives Program. “UCSB’s ongoing investment over more than four decades in bicycle-commuter support programs and bicycle infrastructure improvements make a world of difference. UCSB also leads the way nationally in terms of human-powered commuter trips because such a large percentage of our campus community bicycle, skateboard and walk between their home and our campus.”

According to Wagner, 49 percent (10,215) of UCSB’s students commute by bicycle, as well as 9 percent (420) of the faculty and staff. UCSB also features 10 miles of Class I bicycle paths, more than 10,000 secure bicycle parking spaces in bicycle racks, 40 secure bicycle lockers, seven bicycle roundabouts and free showers for bicycle commuters.

This is the second year in a row that UCSB has been honored by the League of American Bicyclists. In 2010, the campus was named a Bicycle Friendly Business Gold Medal winner. This is the first time that the League has chosen Bicycle Friendly Universities.

“Universities have long served as incubators for developing bike-friendly cultures and practices, and that has a big impact on the expectations that students bring to the workplace and beyond,” said Bill Nesper, director of the league’s Bicycle Friendly America Program. “With the launch of the Bicycle Friendly Universities program, we’re able to highlight the crucial role that academic institutions play in shaping a more bike-friendly future.”

UC Davis also received a Gold Award in the Bicycle Friendly University category, while UC Irvine received a Silver Award. The Platinum Award went to Stanford University.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 