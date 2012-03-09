Capps Says February Jobs Report Is ‘Good News,’ But That More Needs to Be Done

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, released the following statement Friday in response to the U.S. Department of Labor’s February jobs report.

The Labor Department announced that the economy added more than 233,000 private-sector jobs in February and the unemployment rate remained at 8.3 percent.

“Today’s jobs report brings more good news that our economy is steadily recovering and continuing to move in the right direction,” Capps said. “While I am pleased the job growth is continuing to pick up, too many people are still looking for work and millions more continue to struggle to make ends meet. That’s why we need to do more to jumpstart economic growth by passing a new transportation bill now.

“Investing in our roads, bridges and mass transit creates much-needed jobs in the construction sector, helps small businesses, and makes getting to and from home and work safer for Central Coast families.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.