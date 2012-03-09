Spring Forward! Daylight Saving Time Starts Sunday

Remember to turn your clocks ahead an hour before going to bed Saturday night

It’s time to spring forward.

Daylight saving time is back on Sunday, beginning at 2 a.m. local time, stealing an hour of sleep but bringing more daylight while ushering in spring. It will end Sunday, Nov. 4.

Remember to set your clocks forward before going to bed Saturday night.

The City of Santa Barbara encouraged residents this use to use the spring forward ritual to check the batteries on fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

Also on the horizon this weekend may be more solar flares like those seen earlier this week. The flares are believed to have caused temporary power outages and blocked cell signals in some places, and more solar activity is expected to continue over the weekend, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

