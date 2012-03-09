Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:48 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Erin Kozaki Joins Leukemia & Lymphoma Society as Director of Donor Development

A cancer survivor, she began serving LLS in 2008 as a member of Team In Training

By Erin Pearson for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society | March 9, 2012 | 5:19 p.m.

Erin Kozaki
This February, Erin Kozaki began her new position as the director of donor development for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Santa Barbara regional office.

Kozaki previously served as the director of development and later as executive director at Jodi House.

Kozaki, a cancer survivor, has been in remission of diffuse large B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma for more than four years. She began serving LLS in the fall of 2008 when she became an honored patient and joined Team In Training, LLS’s largest fundraising program. In her first season, Kozaki walked a half-marathon and raised more than $4,000 to benefit LLS.

Kozaki continued her involvement with LLS as a first connection volunteer, fundraiser, local advisory board principle member and LLS patient advocate in Washington, D.C. When the director of donor development role opened up with LLS, it was true match.

As the new director of donor development, Kozaki will work with LLS’s Santa Barbara regional office to develop a stronger LLS presence in the community and expand the reach of the LLS into outer-lying markets, including Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo.

Kozaki received her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, where she also stayed active as a member of the UNLV women’s basketball team.

— Erin Pearson is a campaign manager for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

