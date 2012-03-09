Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:54 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Free Energy Workshop Helps ‘emPower’ Guadalupe Homeowners

The next community event on energy-smart home improvements will be held in Carpinteria

By Jenny Aurit for emPowerSBC | March 9, 2012 | 1:54 p.m.

Santa Barbara County homeowners seeking to make energy-smart home improvements to increase home comfort while lowering their utility bills were welcomed at a free barbecue and workshop Thursday in Guadalupe.

emPowerSBC and Energy Upgrade California teamed up to host the event, which provided homeowners with information and access to low-cost financing, qualified contractors and big utility rebates — all aimed at helping them make energy- and cost-saving changes to their homes.

The workshop also introduced homeowners to qualified contractors trained in the latest home performance techniques. In addition to helping homeowners achieve benefits such as energy savings and better indoor living environments, every project completed helps improve the environment and create local jobs.

“As we continue to hold these community workshops, it’s apparent that homeowners want to upgrade the comfort and efficiency of their homes, but need some help,” said Angie Hacker, program manager for emPowerSBC. “Through our partnership with the city of Guadalupe, Energy Upgrade California, our lenders and contractors, we’ve created a simple and affordable pathway to complete home energy upgrades.”

Guadalupe has pledged to “emPower” 25 homes in the North County city in 2012 by informing local homeowners about emPowerSBC and Energy Upgrade CA resources. Guadalupe City Administrator Regan Candelario hopes to help address some of the concerns homeowners face in their aging homes, including broken heaters, poor insulation and air sealing, single-paned windows and high utility bills.

The barbecue and workshop was the fourth in a series of emPowerSBC community events that will be held throughout the county. Currently, emPowerSBC is accepting applicants for the program as well as seeking local, licensed contractors to provide the work.

The next homeowner workshop will be held in Carpinteria. Click here for more information, or call 805.568.3566.

— Jenny Aurit is a publicist representing emPowerSBC.

