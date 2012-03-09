Santa Barbara Police Ask for Public’s Help Locating Missing At-Risk Person

61-year-old Barbara Bowen was last seen at 423 Victoria St.

[Noozhawk’s note: The Santa Barbara Police Department reported Friday night that Barbara Bowen has been found.] The Santa Barbara Police Department asked for the public’s help on Friday locating a missing at-risk person. Barbara Bowen, 61, was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday at 423 W. Victoria St. She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall and 100 pounds, and was last wearing a red fleece shirt and blue pants. Police said she may walk into a home or grocery store. Anyone with information about Bowen’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or Santa Barbara police at 805.897.2300. — Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question? Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers. Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic. We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it. The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered. Thanks for asking! Click Here to Get Started >