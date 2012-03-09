Santa Barbara Police Ask for Public’s Help Locating Missing At-Risk Person

[Noozhawk’s note: The Santa Barbara Police Department reported Friday night that Barbara Bowen has been found.]
The Santa Barbara Police Department asked for the public’s help on Friday locating a missing at-risk person.
Barbara Bowen, 61, was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday at 423 W. Victoria St.
She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall and 100 pounds, and was last wearing a red fleece shirt and blue pants.
Police said she may walk into a home or grocery store.
Anyone with information about Bowen’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or Santa Barbara police at 805.897.2300.
