Santa Barbara Republican Women’s Club to Host Membership Mixer

Members of the Santa Barbara Republican Women’s Club, Federated, will sponsor a Membership Mixer from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 23 at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road in Santa Barbara.

Current and potential members and their friends are invited to the event, which will include complimentary wine, soft drinks and appetizers. A no-host bar will be available.

It will be an opportunity to discuss local and national events in a friendly environment and to learn about future activities of the club.

Reservations for the mixer, which costs $25 pre-paid or $30 at the door, may be made by calling 805.699.6756 or emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Rita Rink represents the Santa Barbara Republican Women’s Club, Federated.