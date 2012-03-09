Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:49 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Scholarship Foundation Advisory Council Member John Illgen Receives National Award

He is honored with the prestigious Modern-Day Technology Leader award

By Colette Hadley for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | March 9, 2012 | 5:03 p.m.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce that John Illgen, a longtime member of the foundation’s Advisory Council, was recently honored with the prestigious Modern-Day Technology Leader award during the 26th Annual BEYA Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Global Competitiveness Conference in Philadelphia.

John Illgen

Modern-Day Technology Leaders are defined as men and women who demonstrate outstanding performance and will shape the future course of engineering, science and technology.

Illgen, sector director of modeling and simulation for Northrop Grumman Information Systems, is a pioneer in the establishment of modeling and simulation in the defense system acquisition process.

He has developed and applied models and simulations to the defense, civil and commercial communities. He is responsible for injecting simulation technologies across Northrop Grumman Information Systems and, recently assisting across all sectors, developing and applying modeling and simulation by fostering DoD, industry, academic best simulation practices and technologies. He continues enhancement of open-ended software architecture for integration and interoperation of models and simulations for distributed applications.

Before joining Northrop Grumman, Illgen was the founder, chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Illgen Simulation Technologies Inc. (ISTI) for 15 years. He founded ISTI in March 1988, with the assistance of Dr. William Perry and Dr. Paul Kaminski.

Illgen is an important member of the Advisory Council, a select group of individuals who offer specific expertise and advice to the Scholarship Foundation.

“We congratulate John on this very prestigious honor,” said Colette Hadley, executive director of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. “It is a privilege to work with John on the foundation Advisory Council, and he also serves as an outstanding liaison to the Goleta Rotary Club for their scholarship programs. The Goleta Rotary Club is a leader in sponsoring local students to further their education at both the community college and university levels. We commend John for his excellent commitment to helping the next generation of community leaders.”

Illgen is also a member of the Scholarship Foundation’s special 50th Anniversary Celebration Committee, helping to raise public awareness for the Scholarship Foundation and to celebrate its history and success. For more information on the foundation or to apply, click here.

— Colette Hadley is executive director of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

