United Boys & Girls Clubs Making Headway in $300,000 Fundraising Drive

More than $109,000 has been raised so far in a 60-day campaign to support the nonprofit's programs for Santa Barbara County youth

Thanks to local donations, the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County has raised $109,460 toward its $300,000 fundraising goal to maintain its services to young people.

After a fundraising event Thursday night and an online campaign that started two weeks ago, the nonprofit organization has received $50,000 from the Whale Beach Foundation, $20,000 from Deckers Outdoor Corp. and $15,000 from Network Hardware Resale and its employees, who held a 24-hour donation drive and company match, according to Boys & Girls Clubs finance director Judy Jennings.

Other companies and individuals have donated $24,460 online or by check so far.

United Boys & Girls Club CEO Michael Rattray told Noozhawk on Friday that the 60-day campaign is a stopgap measure to help with the organization’s cash-flow problems and diminished donations.

The money would keep all programs whole and give the clubs flexibility to get through months of low revenue, he said, adding that without it, programs could be cut.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County serves about 5,000 young people per year and has seen a 10 percent growth in demand in the past year, according to Rattray. Of the families served, 70 percent are at or below the federal poverty level of $22,350 for a family of four. Many of the clubs’ after-school programs focus on education and closing the achievement gap, but the goal is to help children become successful and well-rounded.

Membership fees are subsidized by funders and individual donations, keeping the annual fee for a child age 5 to 18 to just $20. It costs the organization $700 per child each year.

All donations are tax deductible. Click here to make an online donation to the United Boys & Girls Clubs.

