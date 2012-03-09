Youth Symphony’s Spring Concert to Feature Soloist Jessica Kozachuk

Santa Barbara ensemble will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Lobero Theatre

Experience the talented young musicians of the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony in the 2012 Spring Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido.

Under the direction of music diector Andy Radford, flute soloist and “Concerto” winner Jessica Kozachuk will perform Cécile Chaminade’s Concerto for Flute and Orchestra in D Major.

Kozachuk is a senior at San Marcos High School and a fourth-year member of the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony. She plans to further her musical passion by studying music in college.

The Youth Symphony will also perform Otto Nicolai’s Overture to “Merry Wives of Windsor”, Antonín Dvořák’s Czech Suite, Opus 39, as well as Jean Sibelius’s Finlandia, Opus 26.

Tickets to Sunday’s concerts are $12 for adults and $8.50 for students/seniors. Children age 6 or younger are free.

For tickets, call the Lobero box office at 805.963.0761 or click here to purchase tickets online. Tickets are subject to a $3 per ticket Lobero facility fee; other fees may also apply.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony.