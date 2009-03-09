Goleta Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision on Highway 101

Victim was riding in a car that was clipped from behind and flipped. Hollister man arrested in incident.

One woman was killed and two people were injured Saturday night when their car was clipped from behind and flipped several times on southbound Highway 101 just south of Fairview Avenue. California Highway Patrol officials said the driver of the second vehicle fled the accident scene but was apprehended several miles away.

According to the CHP, Macario Martinez, 27, of Goleta, was driving a Volkswagen Jetta with two passengers — Rosario Silvestre, 41, and a 17-year-old boy, both of Goleta — when they were struck from behind by a white Mercedes-Benz about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Martinez’s car, which had been traveling at about 65 mph, crashed and turned over several times before landing on its wheels. Silvestre, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the backseat of the vehicle and was found to have severe injuries. She was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Martinez received moderate injuries, while the other passenger was treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the second car, whom CHP officers identified as Fabian Maduena, 21, of Hollister, was reported to have been driving erratically at high speeds just before the collision. A CHP report said Maduena fled the scene and was apprehended by authorities several miles down the highway. The report said an open container of alcohol was found in the vehicle and he was unable to pass a field sobriety test.

Maduena was arrested for being an unlicensed driver without insurance and multiple violations, including felony driving under the influence, felony hit-and-run and felony vehicular manslaughter. He was booked at Santa Barbara County Jail with $100,000 bail.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .