Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 6:36 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Zoo Adds 4 Young Condors

After 30-day quarantine, birds will be turned loose in new Condor Country exhibit.

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 9, 2009 | 6:14 p.m.

Four juvenile California condors like this one arrived at the Santa Barbara Zoo from a captive-breeding program in Boise, Idaho.
Four juvenile California condors like this one arrived at the Santa Barbara Zoo from a captive-breeding program in Boise, Idaho. (Oregon Zoo photo)

Four juvenile California condors are now calling the Santa Barbara Zoo home, or soon will be, after zoo staff moved them to Santa Barbara from the World Center for Birds of Prey captive breeding facility in Boise, Idaho.

The birds are currently undergoing a 30-day quarantine after their Friday arrival, but will be a part of the Condor Country exhibit in the California Trails complex, which opens April 22 at the zoo, 500 Niños Drive.

“It was emotionally moving to go to the World Center and see the condors,” zoo CEO Rich Block said in a statement. “They have18 breeding pairs and a ton of young birds — nearly 60 condors total — and we’re bringing four home.”

California condors were on the brink of extinction in 1984, when there were only 22 left. Today, there are 321 of the still-endangered birds, and more than half have been released into the wild.

With the exhibit, the Santa Barbara Zoo will be just one of three zoos in the world to display California condors, along with the San Diego Wild Animal Park and the Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City.

Write to [email protected]

 

 

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 