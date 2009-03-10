Santa Barbara Neighborhood Vandalized Extensively with Graffiti

Vandals target multiple businesses, some cars in area of West Padre, West Mission streets along De la Vina Street.

Graffiti vandals targeted 22 businesses and three cars along several streets between De la Vina and State streets late Saturday and early Sunday, Santa Barbara police officials said Tuesday.

Between approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday, the businesses and vehicles were vandalized with spray paint graffiti, said police Sgt. Todd Stoney, a department spokesman. The locations vandalized included 1800 Chapala St., the 2000 through 2200 blocks of De la Vina Street, 100 W. Padre St. and from 100 to 200 West Mission Street, he said.

Police do not believe the graffiti is gang-related, he said.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the police detectives bureau at 805.897.2335.

Write to [email protected]



