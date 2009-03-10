Green Shorts Video Contest Dangles MacBook as Entry Prize

The Community Environmental Council, in partnership with Santa Barbara Channels Community Television and 13 other tri-county organizations, has opened the inaugural Green Shorts Video Contest for entries.

The contest is part of the 2009 Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival taking place April 19 at Alameda Park and organized by the CEC. The top-rated videos will not only win great prizes, including a MacBook computer, but will also be aired on Channel 17 and screened at the Earth Day Festival and at a special screening party at Samy’s Camera, 614 Chapala St., at 7 p.m. April 19. Contest submissions are due by April 1.

The Green Shorts Video Contest is an online film festival about improving our planet, helping our environment and being green. The contest theme is “Life After Oil” (this year’s Santa Barbara Earth Day theme). Videos are limited to two minutes in length and can address any aspect of everyday life, including transportation, home and garden, work, recreation, etc., and the subsequent actions taken to reduce an individual’s or organization’s carbon footprint and dependence on fossil fuel. The use of fossil fuel has broad impacts on our society, including climate change, air and water pollution, food supply, traffic congestion, land use, energy efficiency, alternative energy, national security, and the economy. So think globally, act locally, and use this video contest to help empower our community to kick the oil habit.

Residents of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties are eligible to submit entries to the Green Shorts Contest. Prize categories include first, second and third place prizes for any age filmmaker, as well as three student prize categories: ages 11 and under, 12 to 18, and a College Award. The grand-prize winner will win a MacBook computer or a $1,000 gift certificate to Samy’s Camera. Second prize will be for a Brooks Institute workshop ($400 value), and the third prize will be a $200 gift certificate to Samy’s Camera.

Winners will be selected based on online voting (at SBChannels.net) as well as a panel of judges including actor-director Tim Matheson (Animal House, Black Sheep, The West Wing); Phyllis dePicciotto, founder and former director of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival; Michael Hanrahan, president and co-founder of The Ocean Channel; Adam Lundquist, the co-host of the 92.9 KJEE morning show; D.J. Palladino, producer of the Magic Lantern Films series and former arts editor of the Santa Barbara Independent; and veteran news journalist John Palminteri.

If you need access to video, audio and lighting equipment, take advantage of Santa Barbara Channels’ equipment and studios. Click here for more information.

Click here for more information about the Green Short Video Contest or Earth Day, or call the Community Environmental Council at 805.963.0583.

Green Shorts Partners include BiciCentro, city of Goleta, city of Santa Barbara, COAST, Community Environmental Council, Green Business Santa Barbara County, Hope Dance, MTD, Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, Santa Barbara Channels, Santa Barbara County Association of Goverments Traffic Solutions, Center for Sustainability SBCC, UCSB Carsey-Wolf Center for Film Television & New Media, UCSB Sustainability programs and Whiz Kidz.

— Sigrid Wright is assistant director of the Community Environmental Council.