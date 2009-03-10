Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 6:51 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 

Karen Dwyer: 3 Communication Tips for Managers Talking with Employees about the Recession

No news is not good news in times like these

By Karen Dwyer | March 10, 2009 | 12:42 a.m.

Communication between upper management and employees is always important. But, during times of economic uncertainty and a struggling job market, effective communication is key to the survival and future success of any organization.

Karen Dwyer
According to research conducted in 2008 by Weber Shandwick, a global public relations and communications leader, 70 percent of employees surveyed felt their company should be communicating more about problems the current economic situation is causing the company. A lack of communication can cause employees to become distressed, harming productivity and morale. In fact, according to a survey of 711 adults released by Workplace Options, a North Carolina-based benefits company, 48 percent of participants reported feeling less productive at work due to current economic uncertainty.

With massive layoffs and shrinking budgets plaguing corporations, it’s imperative for upper management to talk to employees and not keep them in the dark about the company’s plan to combat the recession. A recession is hard on everyone, but as managers, you can play a vital role in easing your employees’ minds by communicating effectively to ensure your employees feel confident in their jobs and are motivated to do their best.

Be Open and Honest

No news is not good news in times like these. The absence of effective communication can cause your employees to start their own conversations and form incorrect conclusions. To keep your staff from assuming the worst, be sure to communicate openly and honestly about the effects the current economic situation is having on your company. Be clear where your employees stand in their jobs and where the company is headed. Your employees will respect and value your honesty, which will build loyalty and increase productivity.

Acknowledge Concerns

Employees are the most valuable asset in any company, and treating them with value will go a long way in their eyes. Ask employees what their concerns are. This will show that you care about how this economic downturn is affecting their lives. Your employees know you can’t fix everything, but sometimes they just need someone to listen to their concerns. Treating your employees like they are more than just a time card will motivate them to do their best because they can see you are doing your best for them.

Provide Hope

Right now, your employees are seeking not just guidance and reassurance, but most important, hope. They want to know that everything is going to be OK. Provide hope to your employees by addressing challenges head-on. Remind them that problems can also be opportunities. Send a clear message that you’re all in it together and will come through this together. Hope-filled employees will give their best — even in the worst of times. But, be careful not to provide false hope. If there is no hope, remain positive but realistic — continue to be open and honest about the situation. Your employees will thank you for your candor.

Effectively communicating with your employees during difficult economic times can shape the future of your company. Being open and honest, acknowledging concerns, and providing hope will increase confidence and productivity among your staff and help your company weather whatever the future holds.

— Karen Dwyer is owner of Express Employment Professionals, 9 W. Figueroa St. Click here to contact her or call 805.965.6900.

