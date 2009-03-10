Rancho La Patera to Host Memorial Service for Jack Rutten

A public memorial service for Dr. Ruben John “Jack” Rutten will be held at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the gardens of Rancho La Patera & Stow House . Rutten, who died Jan. 6 at age 81, served the Goleta Valley Historical Society as president and as a board and advisory board member.

Rutten’s service to the community reached far beyond the Stow House steps, however. He was a leader in the local medical community and served as then-Goleta Valley Community Hospital’s first chief of staff. He also served as president of the Goleta Lions Club, as a trustee for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, as president of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, and as a Santa Barbara County delegate to the California Medical Association.

Rutten was bestowed the honor of the Goleta Valley Man of the Year in 1992. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Laura Mae, and their sons, Randy (wife, Kathleen, daughter Kiana and son, Aaron, and great-grandson Landon) and Raul (wife, Maya, son Helek and daughter Ila). He is also survived by his sister, Nora Johnson, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.

The memorial celebration of Rutten’s life will begin at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road. The public is welcome to attend.

Dacia Harwood is marketing coordinator at Rancho La Patera & Stow House.