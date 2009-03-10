Santa Barbara Music Club Offers Play Days This Month

The Santa Barbara Music Club will offer two free concerts this month: A “Morning Concert” at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and a “Matinée Concert” at 3 p.m. March 21. Both concerts will be held in the Santa Barbara Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The Morning Concert will begin with pianist Neil Di Maggio playing the Prelude and Fugue in F-sharp Major, Well-Tempered Clavier Book II, by Johann Sebastian Bach, and the Etude tableaux in C Major, Opus 33, No. 2 by Sergei Rachmaninoff.

Then, soprano Jane Hahn, with pianist David Potter, will sing François Poulenc’s La courte paille, followed by a lightning survey of the A cappella repertoire from the 18th through 21st centuries (with works by, among others, Bob Chilcott, Felix “Birthday Boy” Mendelssohn and Manuel de Zumaya) sung by the Westmont Chamber Singers under the direction of the eminent Grey Brothers. The afternoon concludes with a performance of the Sonata in D Major for Cello and Piano, Opus 78, by Johannes Brahms, with cellist Whitney Raleigh and pianist Rosa LoGiudice.

Poulenc’s La courte paille (The Short Straw) is a cycle of seven short children’s songs. The songs are nonsensical, melancholy, mischievous; they are settings of poems by Maurice Carême, and were initially written for Denise Duval, a celebrated lead performer in Poulenc’s operas, to sing to her son.

The March 21 Matinée Concert opens with three pieces by the mercurial Santa Barbara composer Jim Connolly: “Gravity Makes Wearing a Crown Painful,” “Crows Would Steal the Stars if They Could Fly That High” and “Some Things a Tree Has Not Seen,” all performed by The Gove County String Quartet (Laura Hackstein and Sally Barr, violins; Kirsten Monke, viola; Connolly bass), followed by soprano Takako Wakita singing Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Das Veilchen and Oiseaux, si tous les ans, Sir Francesco Paolo Tosti’s Ideale, Quella fiamma che m’accenda by Benedetto Marcello, and George Gershwin’s By Strauss (pianist Betty Oberacker will assist). Pianist David Sedgwick will then play Poulenc’s Improvisations and Edward MacDowell’s Witches Dance. The concert will conclude with Zoltán Kodály’s Quartet No. 2, Opus 10, performed by the Channel Islands String Quartet (Irving Weinstein and Ted Lucas, violins; Diana Ray-Goodman, viola; Ervin Klinkon, cello).

This may be a stretch, especially since the Music Club had a benefit concert of Irish music Sunday, but the inclusion of works by Connolly may also be a nod to St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday. Connolly, after all, bears the name of one of the great heroes and martyrs of the Irish Republic (Poblacht na hÉireann), James Connolly (1868-1916), who was executed by a British firing squad following the Easter Rising of April 1916. Badly wounded and too weak to stand, Connolly was, as every Irish youngster can tell you, tied to a chair and shot sitting down.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.