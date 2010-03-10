Crews Respond to Structure Fire in Montecito

The Bella Vista Road blaze causes an estimated $125,000 in damage

The Montecito Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire at 2395 Bella Vista Road about 10 a.m. Wednesday. The call was made by the resident.

Upon arrival, Montecito Fire personnel found smoke coming from a 500-square-foot guest house. The resident said there were no occupants in the structure.

The fire was knocked down at 10:24 a.m.

Four engines, one light and air support vehicle, one rescue, one utility vehicle, one ambulance and several command vehicles responded to the incident. One firefighter sustained minor injuries.

Agencies on scene included the Montecito Fire Protection District, the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District and the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Damage was estimated at $125,000. The cause remains under investigation.

— Geri Ventura is a spokeswoman for the Montecito Fire Protection District.