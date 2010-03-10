Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association PAC Endorses Williams

The Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association Political Action Committee has endorsed Das Williams for the 35th Assembly District.

“In his six years on the Santa Barbara City Council, Das Williams has consistently shown his support for public safety, especially the fire department,” said Tony Pighetti, PAC chairman. “He has always been willing and open to meeting with us and discussing our concerns. He has demonstrated his deep understanding of the budget and finances, yet has questioned if closing Station No. 3 is the appropriate way to balance the upcoming budget.

“Das has always been a friend to our firefighters, and he will be a strong voice for public safety. He can be tough on issues, without jeopardizing critical public safety services or the safety of firefighters.

“In the state Assembly, we are confident that Das will bring an understanding of local needs, and will work well with county and city officials to maintain critical services during this rough fiscal situation, and help ensure that funding and state resources are available when we need them.”

The election will be June 8. Voters who request vote-by-mail ballots will begin receiving them in the mail shortly after May 10.

— Tony Pighetti is chairman of the Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association PAC.