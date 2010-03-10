WEV Offers Spanish Language Business Training

The series includes four workshops in March and April

Women’s Economic Ventures is offering a new Spanish language business training series in Santa Barbara during March and April.

Sign up for a single event, a combination of your choice or the complete series of three-hour workshops.

These are practical opportunities to learn about starting a business from experienced professionals and all coursework is done during class.

All workshops will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dates and topics are as follows:

» March 20 — Business Basics

» March 27 — Marketing

» April 3 — Finance

» April 10 — Importance of Your Business Plan

The cost is $150 for the series of four workshops or $40 each. Space is limited, and reservations are required.

For reservations, details and locations, click here or call 805.965.6073.

— Katrina Sill is a publicist.