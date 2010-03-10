Work Continues at Highway 101/Turnpike Interchange

Expect lane closures as crews install sidewalk ramps and signals at the on/off ramps

A project to add eight American with Disabilities Act sidewalk ramps and new signals at the northbound and southbound on/off ramps continues at the Highway 101/Turnpike Road interchange.

Lane closures can be expected on southbound Turnpike Road from Calle Real to the Turnpike Overcrossing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Sidewalks are open to pedestrians on the east side of Turnpike Road. The bicycle lane will not be accessible during these lane closures.

Road work on the west side of the overcrossing is expected to be completed by March 26, weather permitting, before work moves to the east side.

Motorists can expect delays of up to 10 minutes at the intersection of Turnpike Road/Calle Real.

The $428,000 project is expected to be completed this spring.

All businesses in the area remain open and are accessible to the public.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.