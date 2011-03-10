Get Lucky This St. Patrick’s Day with March Madness at Canary Hotel

Get lucky this St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, March 17, and celebrate the luck of the Irish on the rooftop of the Canary Hotel.

The Canary Hotel will be showing the March Madness NCAA basketball tournament extravaganza with a giant big-screen projection TV and multiple flat-screen TVs on the Perch, televising the second round of the collegiate games from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Game-day guests can enjoy Irish beer specials, whiskey and scotch tastings, hors d’oeuvres and music by DJ J$.

Come get lucky this St. Patrick’s Day and get in the spirit of March Madness at Canary Hotel! Tickets are $25 in advance, $32 at the door. Click here for tickets, or call 805.879.9100 for more information.

Canary Hotel is a member of the Leading Hotels and is located at 31 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara. To make a reservation, call toll-free 877.468.3515 or 805.884.0300, or click here.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.