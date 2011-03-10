SBCC’s Serban in the Running for Presidency of Mount San Antonio College

She says her troubled relationship with the newly elected Board of Trustees has forced her 'to consider all possible alternatives'

SBCC President/Superintendent Andreea Serban confirmed with Noozhawk on Thursday that she is in the running with five others for the presidency of Mount San Antonio College, and that troubles with SBCC’s new Board of Trustees have made it “necessary for me to consider all possible alternatives.”

Longtime board members were unseated after last November’s election, signaling a political sea change in the organization. Drawing on upheaval from the Adult Ed program and changes within SBCC’s parent-child workshops, the four challengers — Marty Blum, Marsha Croninger, Peter Haslund and Lisa Macker — garnered an impressive number of votes.

“I am on record, both publicly and privately, as committed to working with all board members to help ensure their success as trustees and the future success of SBCC,” Serban wrote in an e-mail to Noozhawk. “To date, these efforts have not resulted in the highly collaborative approach a college president and board must have to successfully confront these unprecedented challenges. It is necessary for me to consider all possible alternatives.”

Serban’s statement goes on to say she hopes that she and the board can work together to face the fiscal challenges that SBCC is facing.

“I will continue to work toward developing a positive and collaborative working partnership with all trustees to ensure the ongoing success of SBCC,” she wrote. “The college deserves no less.”

Serban’s look at all alternatives took her to Mount San Antonio College in Walnut earlier this week. The community college in eastern Los Angeles County is seeking a replacement for John Nixon, who plans to retire June 30 and has served in the position since 2008. She reportedly took part in a candidate forum on the school’s campus.

Mount San Antonio College’s new president will start July 1, and the board hopes to make a decision as early as this month.

Serban was appointed to SBCC’s top spot in 2008 and has been at the school’s helm as it has weathered some of California’s biggest budget cuts to higher education. Depending on ballot measures that could take place this summer, SBCC is looking at carving $4 million to $10 million from its budget.

“The fiscal impact was further made more difficult by the need to ensure full compliance of our Continuing Education courses with state regulations and directions as to course and program priorities,” Serban wrote. “When such decisions are made, there will unavoidably be some individuals and groups who are dissatisfied but our charge is to address those concerns and become a better institution as a result.”

As those difficult decisions loom, the transition of the new trustees is still under way, which was evident in Thursday night’s study session. Questions about the Brown Act, the proper way to prioritize agenda items from trustees and other procedural items all came up, sometimes pitting certain board members against Serban.

One item that became somewhat contentious was the amount of work being created for staff by trustee requests for background information. Serban said she would like to see the board as a whole express interest in items that may require large amounts of staff time, rather than just the request of individual trustees.

“You have to help us protect our time,” she told the board.

Although the new trustees have been seated since December, operational items are still being smoothed out, many of which were informal under the old board.

How smoothly the trustees function as a group could have implications as they move into budget decisions in May that promise to be painful.

In December, several speakers defended Serban before the board, expressing concern that the new board had put an evaluation of the president on their agenda for closed session. Although Serban declined to comment after the meeting about the public comment in her favor, she did address the board about her position that day.

“As I assumed this position, I said that this was my dream job, and I continue to believe that,” she said.

