Santa Barbara County Republican Party Endorses Chris Mitchum for Congress

At a special meeting of the Santa Barbara County Republican Party Central Committee on Saturday, a motion was passed to recommend the endorsement of Republican candidates Chris Mitchum for the newly redrawn 24th Congressional District and Robin Walter for the newly redrawn 35th Assembly District.

“Chris Mitchum will fight for us in Washington to cut the size of the federal government, reign in the national debt, and fight to make us competetive in the global economy,” said Gregory Gandrud, chairman of the Santa Barbara County Republican Party and vice chairman of the California Republican Party for the Central Coast Region.

“Robin Walter understands that less government and more freedom is the key to creating more jobs and better opportunities for the people of California,” he added.

Both candidates strongly support increased production of energy so that California and the nation can create more jobs and reduce the cost of manufactured goods.

The California Republican Party’s Board of Directors will meet Sunday in Burbank to review endorsement recommendations from throughout the state. The California Republican Party has the final say in making official party endorsements prior to the June 5 primary election.