Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:29 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Republican Party Endorses Chris Mitchum for Congress

Board vote backs Robin Walter as candidate for 35th Assembly District seat

By Santa Barbara County Republican Party | March 11, 2012 | 5:10 a.m.

At a special meeting of the Santa Barbara County Republican Party Central Committee on Saturday, a motion was passed to recommend the endorsement of Republican candidates Chris Mitchum for the newly redrawn 24th Congressional District and Robin Walter for the newly redrawn 35th Assembly District.

Chris Mitchum
Chris Mitchum

“Chris Mitchum will fight for us in Washington to cut the size of the federal government, reign in the national debt, and fight to make us competetive in the global economy,” said Gregory Gandrud, chairman of the Santa Barbara County Republican Party and vice chairman of the California Republican Party for the Central Coast Region.

“Robin Walter understands that less government and more freedom is the key to creating more jobs and better opportunities for the people of California,” he added.

Both candidates strongly support increased production of energy so that California and the nation can create more jobs and reduce the cost of manufactured goods.

The California Republican Party’s Board of Directors will meet Sunday in Burbank to review endorsement recommendations from throughout the state. The California Republican Party has the final say in making official party endorsements prior to the June 5 primary election.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 