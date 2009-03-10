Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 6:50 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Boys’ Tennis: Thousand Oaks Powers Past Dos Pueblos

Chargers hit wall in singles play but battle back with doubles

By Liz Frech | March 10, 2009 | 1:04 a.m.

Dos Pueblos’ match with Thousand Oaks began with a cool breeze, then warm winds prevailed almost to the end. The Lancers brought some of their top-seeded singles players to face off against the Chargers’ top singles’ players. All of the matches were tough. We snagged only one set in singles, thanks to Sasha Gryaznov. In doubles’ action, our newly formed teams fought through all of their rounds and took four sets. The third round provided some intense action. The No. 1 dubs team, John Kim/Malcolm Sutton, and the No. 2 dubs team, Austin Cano/Andy Silverstein, went back and forth in their scores, and, in the end, they split those two matches. In spite of some long sets, our players pushed on, without any signs of fatigue. Way to go, Chargers!

On Wednesday, Dos Pueblos hosts Westlake, another Marmonte League school.

Thousand Oaks 13, Dos Pueblos 5

Dos Pueblos Singles:
Sasha Gryaznov (No. 28 B16s, No. 56 B18s) 1-2
Christian Edstrom 0-3
Richard Cheng 0-3

Dos Pueblos Doubles:
John Kim/Malcolm Sutton 1-2
Austin Cano/Andy Silverstein 2-1
Jake Roberts/Eric Zmolek 1-1
Alternate: Robert Laskin/Sean Simpson 0-1

Thousand Oaks Singles:
Denis Lin (No. 3, B18s) 3-0
Alex Johnson (No. 68 B18s) 3-0
Tyler Bridges (No. 108, B18s) 2-1

Thousand Oaks Doubles:
Brendon Josephson/Matt Skwaruzynski 3-0
Michael Kunisaski/Ben Moon 2-1
John Kim/Greg Wise 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

