Boys’ Volleyball: San Marcos Spikers Clip Bishop Diego, 3-1

Former San Marcos coach Jon Lee was on hand at the match to watch the protégés he mentored and lead for the past three years rise to the occasion to beat a competitive Cardinals team. Bishop staged an impressive second game win to tie the match, 1-1, before the Royals regained composure and took the remaining two games and the match win.

The San Marcos boys’ volleyball team continued its winning streak Tuesday night by beating Bishop Diego, 3-1, on the Cardinals’ home court. The Royals improved to 4-0 this season under the leadership of new head coach Roger Kuntz. Exceptional spiking by senior phenom Andrew Grimes kept the Cardinals on their heels while Neil Greene, Erik Holliday, Michael York and John Newton all logged impressive hits and blocks at the net.

