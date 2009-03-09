Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 6:53 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Chefs, Community Members, Churches Aid Noah’s Anchorage

By Lynn Karlson | March 9, 2009 | 11:21 a.m.

Several local chefs, restaurants and churches are pitching in to serve meals at Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter during their complete kitchen remodel. Funds raised at the upcoming “Reaching for Stars” benefit to be held Wednesday, May 13, will help cover the cost of the Noah’s Anchorage services and the other programs of YMCA Youth and Family Services.

The only shelter of its kind in the Santa Barbara area, Noah’s Anchorage provides temporary shelter, crisis intervention and counseling for area youth 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The Shelter is a program of YMCA Youth and Family Services, a branch of the Channel Islands YMCA.

A loyal team of chefs who showcase their talents each year at the YMCA Youth and Family Services “Reaching for Stars” fundraiser were among the first to volunteer to provide meals during the 8-bed shelter’s five-week remodel which began Feb. 23. Valley Club chef Vincent Vanhecke, Michael Hutchings and Christine Dahl will team up again for this year’s fundraiser and will also donate a night’s dinner to shelter staff and residents.

In addition, the following restaurants have offered to provide meals during the remodel: Arnoldi’s, Chase Bar and Grill, Fresco, Paradise Café, Bouchon, and Three Pickles. Generous individuals are also providing meals, including many members of Goleta Community Covenant and Santa Barbara Community Church.

The “Reaching for Stars” event will be held at the Cabrillo Arts Center and is open to the public. For information or tickets, please call 805.569.1103, ext. 32.

According to shelter director Mark Watson, the kitchen remodel will include new flooring, appliances, cabinetry and kitchenware.

“We’ll have a completely updated kitchen to help us provide healthy meals to the youth who come to us in crisis from throughout the community,” says Watson.

A community resource for three decades, Noah’s Anchorage offers residential, non-residential and outreach services to youth. Counseling, mediation, advocacy, referrals and case management are provided at no cost. The shelter’s Hotline for 24-hour assistance is 866.HELP.TEEN.

Lynn Karlson is executive director of YMCA Youth and Family Services, a branch of the Channel Islands YMCA, a charitable organization of seven YMCA branches serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 