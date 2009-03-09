Chefs, Community Members, Churches Aid Noah’s Anchorage

Several local chefs, restaurants and churches are pitching in to serve meals at Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter during their complete kitchen remodel. Funds raised at the upcoming “Reaching for Stars” benefit to be held Wednesday, May 13, will help cover the cost of the Noah’s Anchorage services and the other programs of YMCA Youth and Family Services.

The only shelter of its kind in the Santa Barbara area, Noah’s Anchorage provides temporary shelter, crisis intervention and counseling for area youth 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The Shelter is a program of YMCA Youth and Family Services, a branch of the Channel Islands YMCA

A loyal team of chefs who showcase their talents each year at the YMCA Youth and Family Services “Reaching for Stars” fundraiser were among the first to volunteer to provide meals during the 8-bed shelter’s five-week remodel which began Feb. 23. Valley Club chef Vincent Vanhecke, Michael Hutchings and Christine Dahl will team up again for this year’s fundraiser and will also donate a night’s dinner to shelter staff and residents.

In addition, the following restaurants have offered to provide meals during the remodel: Arnoldi’s, Chase Bar and Grill, Fresco, Paradise Café, Bouchon, and Three Pickles. Generous individuals are also providing meals, including many members of Goleta Community Covenant and Santa Barbara Community Church.

The “Reaching for Stars” event will be held at the Cabrillo Arts Center and is open to the public. For information or tickets, please call 805.569.1103, ext. 32.

According to shelter director Mark Watson, the kitchen remodel will include new flooring, appliances, cabinetry and kitchenware.

“We’ll have a completely updated kitchen to help us provide healthy meals to the youth who come to us in crisis from throughout the community,” says Watson.

A community resource for three decades, Noah’s Anchorage offers residential, non-residential and outreach services to youth. Counseling, mediation, advocacy, referrals and case management are provided at no cost. The shelter’s Hotline for 24-hour assistance is 866.HELP.TEEN.

Lynn Karlson is executive director of YMCA Youth and Family Services, a branch of the Channel Islands YMCA, a charitable organization of seven YMCA branches serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.