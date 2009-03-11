Santa Barbara Library Closing Lower Level as of Monday

With support of Junior League of Santa Barbara, section will be transformed into Children's Library.

The Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., is moving its lower-level materials to the main level, to reduce costs for the near term and to prepare for a new children’s library in the future. The downstairs Periodicals area, which houses newspapers, magazines, DVDs, music CDs, audiobooks on CD and audiocassette, and microfilm, will close to the public as of Monday.

The materials will be integrated into the main level in various locations, and the staff will join the Circulation unit. Some items may be unavailable for browsing during the move. The lower level, including the Townley Room, will remain closed until it reopens in about two years as the new Children’s Library.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara has focused on literacy as one of its long-term projects, and has set a goal to create a new children’s library at the Central Library. The group held a gala in the Central Library on Saturday to raise funds for the renovation and creation of a dedicated children’s area.

Some Santa Barbara Police Department staff are expected to occupy the library’s lower level during a structural reinforcement project the police station will undergo in August.

Sarah Rosenblum is library services manager at the Santa Barbara Central Library