Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 11:11 am | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara Library Closing Lower Level as of Monday

With support of Junior League of Santa Barbara, section will be transformed into Children's Library.

By Sarah Rosenblum | March 11, 2009 | 3:01 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., is moving its lower-level materials to the main level, to reduce costs for the near term and to prepare for a new children’s library in the future. The downstairs Periodicals area, which houses newspapers, magazines, DVDs, music CDs, audiobooks on CD and audiocassette, and microfilm, will close to the public as of Monday.

The materials will be integrated into the main level in various locations, and the staff will join the Circulation unit. Some items may be unavailable for browsing during the move. The lower level, including the Townley Room, will remain closed until it reopens in about two years as the new Children’s Library.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara has focused on literacy as one of its long-term projects, and has set a goal to create a new children’s library at the Central Library. The group held a gala in the Central Library on Saturday to raise funds for the renovation and creation of a dedicated children’s area.

Some Santa Barbara Police Department staff are expected to occupy the library’s lower level during a structural reinforcement project the police station will undergo in August.

Sarah Rosenblum is library services manager at the Santa Barbara Central Library

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 