Santa Barbara Mayor’s Race Gets a Fresh Perspective

[Editor’s note: Click here for a related article containing subsequent reporting.]

He’s young, ambitious and full of ideas. But does Justin Michael have what it takes to be the next mayor of Santa Barbara?

Michael is confident that he does.

“I am running for mayor because I think we need some fresh energy in the city,” said the candidate also known as JMike!, a 29-year-old fund raiser, entrepreneur and musician. “I’ve been very active in charity and education, I think I can make a difference.”

According to Michael, he’s been thinking about this move for several years. Now he’s got a Web site, and the blessings from Santa Barbara City Hall to start collecting the signatures he needs to get himself on the official ballot in July. So far, the other announced candidates are Councilwomen Iya Falcone and Helene Schneider.

“My platform is revive public education, balance the budget, create new jobs, encourage local businesses to get back on State Street, keep corporate growth greed out, cut bureaucratic red tape with technology-based innovative solutions to modernize our city government,” said Michael, who announced his candidacy via Facebook.

Professionally, people will know him as one of the officers of the e-Education service Let’s Cram, the social network-based study application, or the founder and producer of Mazque Events, an organization that raises money for local organizations like Unity Shoppe, Santa Barbara Middle School and the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter.

People may also know him as the son of Reed Slatkin, the Earthlink co-founder, who, until Bernie Madoff made recent news, was known to have run the single largest Ponzi scheme in the world, with a take of almost $600 million.

Michael is not shy about his dad’s ignoble distinction; in fact, he’s open about the role it has played in his decision to run for mayor.

“As far as life experiences, watching my dad fall as a white-collar criminal mastermind, it made me want to give back to the world,” said Michael, who vowed to be “uncorruptible and not swayed by special interests.”

One of Michael’s first priorities as mayor would be to address the trend of crime, vandalism and violence by improving infrastructure and restoring pride of place.

“Basically if you start to see the degradation of the city, you’ll start to see increased crime, and you’ll see an environment where criminals are more willing to act,” he said.

Another major prong of his approach, he said, will be through education. By enhancing the school experience through technology, local schools may be able to solve staffing-related problems as well as measure and monitor students’ goals and progress. He also wants to get kids “fired up” about learning.

“I think (education) is the best platform I can run on because I truly have been able to rise to levels in business and in charity and achieve things that seemed somewhat impossible for my qualifications,” said the self-taught Michael, who has not received any college degrees but nevertheless has managed to accomplish business success and get on the board of directors of Unity Shoppe.

As far as the less dramatic but no less contentious issues like building-height limits, for example, Michael, who grew up in Goleta and Santa Barbara, has been generally aware of issues around land-use development standards and property rights. But he admits he’s still got a ways to go before he becomes fully acquainted with the ins and outs of Santa Barbara political life.

“I have a lot to learn but that’s almost a bonus because that’s exactly what I do,” he said. “I’d go in, really explore the issue, put the best people together in a team and really explore how things can be done in a new and better way.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .