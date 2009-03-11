64 Tenured Teachers to Get Layoff Notices in Santa Barbara District

In anticipation of severe cutbacks, the Santa Barbara school board late Tuesday authorized administrators to deliver pink slips to 64 tenured teachers.
The move was made as the board prepares to cut $3 million from the Santa Barbara School Districts’ $120 million budget later this spring.
Last year, for instance, the district sent out 50 pink slips, yet all but one of the teachers were re-hired.
Administrators expect this year to be different, however.
“There will be a lot that aren’t coming back,” said Deputy Superintendent Eric Smith.
Administrators said the factors necessitating the cutbacks include declining enrollment, California’s budget projections and a recent board decision to stop accepting transfer students in the elementary district.
Smith said the district spends an average of $85,000 in salary and benefits per teacher per year. He added that he hopes some of the estimated $3 million in cuts can come from nonpersonnel-related expenses.
